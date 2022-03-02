PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $27.81. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PubMatic shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 43,301 shares changing hands.

PUBM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $562,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,244 shares of company stock worth $4,775,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.