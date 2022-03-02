Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABEV. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

