Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABEV. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.
NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.95.
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
