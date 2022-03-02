Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
HZN opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $142.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,875 shares of company stock worth $140,851. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
