Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Citizens stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81. Citizens has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 76.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Citizens by 173.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Citizens in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citizens by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

