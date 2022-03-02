Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Citizens stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81. Citizens has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $7.06.
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.
