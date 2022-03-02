StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MPX opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.16. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

