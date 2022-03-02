eHealth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,163 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 604% compared to the average volume of 876 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. eHealth has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $350.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.01.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 178.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

