eHealth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,163 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 604% compared to the average volume of 876 put options.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.
NASDAQ EHTH opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. eHealth has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $350.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.01.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 178.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
About eHealth (Get Rating)
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
