Traders Buy High Volume of IPG Photonics Put Options (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,093% compared to the average daily volume of 114 put options.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $241.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average is $161.63. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

