Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $32.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.80 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $28.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $152.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $236.85 million, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $245.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

ASPN stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 355,277 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

