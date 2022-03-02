Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $62.20 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $15,587,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,889,000 after acquiring an additional 166,570 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.