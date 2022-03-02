Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $72.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.85.

TSE:AIF opened at C$49.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.39 and a 12-month high of C$72.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,847.68. Also, Director Alex Probyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,638,963.18. Insiders bought a total of 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034 in the last three months.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.30%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

