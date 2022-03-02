Superior Industries International (SUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE SUP opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.72.
In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 353,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,492. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.