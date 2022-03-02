Superior Industries International (SUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SUP opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 353,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,492. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 10,570.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

