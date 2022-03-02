Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$18.38 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.14 and a one year high of C$21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Peters & Co reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

