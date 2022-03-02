Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 863,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,206,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,940,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

