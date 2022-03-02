Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

VRSK opened at $179.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,101,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,946 shares of company stock worth $45,429,668. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

