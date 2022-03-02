Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.
VRSK opened at $179.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.
In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,101,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,946 shares of company stock worth $45,429,668. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
