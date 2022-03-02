China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of -0.60. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Online Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 92,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in China Online Education Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

