Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.81. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 29.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

