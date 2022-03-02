Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

ZSAN stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 395,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

