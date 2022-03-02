Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.
ZSAN stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.17.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.