Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $152.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.75, but opened at $71.02. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $75.08, with a volume of 2,315 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

