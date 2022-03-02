Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $152.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.75, but opened at $71.02. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $75.08, with a volume of 2,315 shares trading hands.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.
In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.41.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.