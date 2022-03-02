ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $87.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. ONE Gas traded as high as $82.54 and last traded at $82.53, with a volume of 2538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.21.

OGS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ONE Gas by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 28.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

