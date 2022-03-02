Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Trading Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $24.00. The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.56. 13,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 356,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $50,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,330,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,892,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,589,000 after buying an additional 261,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $590.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

