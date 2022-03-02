Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

