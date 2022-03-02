Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.
