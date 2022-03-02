China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAAS. Greenridge Global lifted their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

