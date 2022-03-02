China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAAS. Greenridge Global lifted their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.49.
About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.