Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

ALIM opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.17). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.