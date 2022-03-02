Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$50.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as high as C$47.36 and last traded at C$47.17, with a volume of 602806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.78.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

