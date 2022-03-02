Brokerages Expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will post $386.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.80 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $83.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 363.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

