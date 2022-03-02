Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of STLD opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.76.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

