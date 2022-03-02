William Blair Comments on Workiva Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Workiva in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WK. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $108.34 on Monday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

