Reviewing Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Corteva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shineco and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco N/A -63.46% -41.01% Corteva 11.24% 6.32% 3.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shineco and Corteva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 10.38 -$31.44 million N/A N/A Corteva $15.66 billion 2.34 $1.76 billion $2.37 21.25

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Volatility & Risk

Shineco has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shineco and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 1 3 9 0 2.62

Corteva has a consensus price target of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than Shineco.

Summary

Corteva beats Shineco on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shineco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc. is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment is involved in offering the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects, other pests, and diseases, and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. The company was founded in 1802 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

