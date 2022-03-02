AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
