AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

