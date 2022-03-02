BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $30.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BigCommerce traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 5388787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after buying an additional 324,221 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 145,555 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

