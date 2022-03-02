Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Applied Genetic Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,997 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,512% compared to the typical volume of 310 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AGTC stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

