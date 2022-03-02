Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Carter’s, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Carter’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRI. Citigroup raised their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

