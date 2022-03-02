Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE ISDR opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.78.
Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)
