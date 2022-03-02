Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ISDR opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

