Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) Expands By 225.0%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTM. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at $3,875,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $7,275,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $239,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Partners Technology Merger (APTM)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.