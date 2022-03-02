Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) Expands By 225.0%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTM. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at $3,875,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $7,275,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $239,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.

