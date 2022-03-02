Future Health ESG Corp’s (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 9th

Future Health ESG’s (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 9th. Future Health ESG had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of FHLTU stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Future Health ESG has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLTU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,800,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,800,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.

