CrowdStrike (CRWD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.23.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,243 shares of company stock valued at $26,600,608. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $9,658,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

