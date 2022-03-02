Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Universal Insurance in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Insurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

UVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

UVE opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.