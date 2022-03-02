Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.90 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$71.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.33. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$35.74 and a twelve month high of C$71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market cap of C$83.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total value of C$2,706,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,648,114.63. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,004,348.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,879 shares of company stock worth $16,855,467.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

