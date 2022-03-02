Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.90 per share for the quarter.
Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$71.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.33. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$35.74 and a twelve month high of C$71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market cap of C$83.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41.
In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total value of C$2,706,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,648,114.63. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,004,348.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,879 shares of company stock worth $16,855,467.
About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
Featured Articles
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.