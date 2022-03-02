Franco-Nevada (FNV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $150.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.46. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $163.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
