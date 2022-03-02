Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 9,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 20,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.