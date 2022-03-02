Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £11,323.98 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis bought 10,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £11,323.98 ($15,193.85).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 86.69 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.17). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.74) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.11) to GBX 177 ($2.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 136.50 ($1.83).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

