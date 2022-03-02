Till Vestring Acquires 336 Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) insider Till Vestring acquired 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £2,506.56 ($3,363.16).

LON INCH opened at GBX 709 ($9.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91. Inchcape plc has a one year low of GBX 695.50 ($9.33) and a one year high of GBX 940.50 ($12.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 860.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 854.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 16.10 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INCH shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

