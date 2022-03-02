Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:BTN opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.
About Ballantyne Strong (Get Rating)
