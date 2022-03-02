Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.28. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)
