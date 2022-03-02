Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Buys £99,695.40 in Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Asquith bought 50,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($133,765.46).

Shares of Abrdn stock opened at GBX 195.75 ($2.63) on Wednesday. Abrdn PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 194.25 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03). The firm has a market cap of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 250.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80.

Get Abrdn alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABDN. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 281.75 ($3.78).

Abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.