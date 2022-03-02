Peter Cunningham Sells 10,485 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($73.72), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($772,904.74).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($72.43), for a total value of £269.90 ($362.14).

On Wednesday, December 1st, Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($62.62), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($25,799.06).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,919 ($79.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,370.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,066.27. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.26). The company has a market cap of £95.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.14) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($72.45) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($83.46) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($70.31) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.04) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,196.67 ($69.73).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.