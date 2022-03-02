comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Issues Earnings Results

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of SCOR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 384,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,001. The stock has a market cap of $203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03. comScore has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in comScore by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 84,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in comScore by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in comScore by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in comScore by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 983,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in comScore by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

