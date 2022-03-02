Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Trading Up 4.9%

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.

Get Captor Capital alerts:

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Captor Capital had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter.

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Captor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.