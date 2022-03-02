Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.
CSTL traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,069. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $84.11.
In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
