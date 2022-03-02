Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

CSTL traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,069. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.