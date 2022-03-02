Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $788,709.93 and approximately $2,504.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.23 or 0.06663282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,255.28 or 1.00123000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

